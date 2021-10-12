Bursaries that are still open for applications

Access to good education is vital but is also costly, especially if you wish to specialise in a scarce-skilled sector or profession that is in demand. Here are some bursary opportunities for matric pupils who have not yet secured tertiary study funding for the 2022 academic year, covering various fields of study.

1. The Loeries Creative Future Scholarship If you can foresee yourself as the next up-and-coming creative to look out for and you have a knack for communication and brands, why not apply for The Loeries Creative Future Scholarship? The scholarship encourages and enables creativity at grassroots level by assisting talented learners from disadvantaged backgrounds to study brand communication at a tertiary institution. Moreover, the scholarship is an incredible opportunity for aspiring creatives, and it covers just about everything a learner requires: fees, study material, a laptop and a travel allowance. In addition to these great benefits, it also offers mentorship, an internship and potential employment in the advertising and brand communications industry.

The Loeries, together with education partners – AAA, Red & Yellow, Stellenbosch Academy of Design and Photography and Vega – have joined to make 16 Loeries Creative Future Scholarship bursaries available for the January 2022 intake. The schools are in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban with degrees and higher certificate bursaries in copy writing, photography, marketing, brand communication, visual communication and digital Marketing. If you’re in matric this year and seeking a career in advertising or marketing, you can email [email protected] to find out more.

2. Esri South Africa College Another bursary opportunity for qualifying 2020 matriculants is a Diploma in Geoinformation Science and Technology through Esri South Africa College. The South African Geomatics Council accredited qualification will cover both theoretical and practical aspects of geo-information science and technology. Furthermore, during the 36-module course, completed over two years, students will learn how to plan, build and implement Geographical Information Systems (GIS), enabling them to perform a range of functions that would be required from a GIS specialist.

The Esri South Africa bursary will cover course fees, textbooks and any other applicable study material needed for students to complete their studies. However, accommodation and travelling costs will be at the expense of the learner. Aside from learning, students will also be fully immersed in the world of GIS through part-time work at Esri South Africa’s Midrand offices. Upon completion of studies and after gaining the necessary work-integrated learning experience, graduates will be able to register as a GIS technician with the South African Geomatics Council. Qualifying 2020 matriculants must apply before October 31, 2021. Application information can be found at www.esri-southafrica.com or visit Esri South Africa on all social media platforms.

3. Allan Gray Orbis Fellowship Bursary Each year, 100 students are selected to receive the Allan Gray Orbis Fellowship Bursary. Allan Gray is inviting matric pupils, who intend on pursuing degree studies in engineering, law, commerce, humanities, arts or science (excluding medicine, dentistry and veterinary science) to apply for 2022 funding.

More details on how to apply: www.zabursaries.co.za/general-bursaries-south-africa/allan-gray-orbis-fellowship-bursary/ Students can also find more bursary opportunities by visiting: www.zabursaries.co.za/ 4.Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa (PSSA) Bursary

Annually undergraduate pharmaceutical students are given the opportunity to apply for this student funding. The bursary is open to 2nd and 3rd year BPharm students. The bursary fund one academic year and students can re-apply for another year. For undergraduates applications are awarded based on financial circumstances, academic achievement and if there are other financial assistance. You must be a PSSA member and can apply for free by emailing: [email protected] for more info.

More details on how to apply: www.zabursaries.co.za/medical-bursaries-south-africa/pharmaceutical-society-of-south-africa-bursaries/ Closing date: October 29, 2021 5.Tech-Capital Bursary Programme.

The Tech-Capital bursary programme is inviting students living with disabilities pursuing an undergraduate Informations Technology qualifications and are in need of financial assistance to apply. The bursary covers only costs shown on the university’s tuition statement only. You must have acquired a minimum of 65% aggregate in your studies. Download the application form here and email it to [email protected] deadline December 3 , 2021.

6. Upstream Training Trust (UTT) Bursary Programme The UTT is inviting students to apply for bursary funding for the 2022 academic year. The student should be pursuing a qualification within the Engineering, Technology and Natural Science fields. The bursary covers tuition up to R65 000 a year. It prioritises tuition first then the remainder covers other additional expenses. Apply online at https://upstreamtrainingtrust.org.za/online-application-form/

Deadline October 31, 2021. 7.South African Institute of Valuers (SAIV) Bursary Programme SAIV is inviting undergraduate or post-graduate students studying property valuation qualification to apply for funding for the 2022 academic year. This is for a course accredited by the South African Council for the Property Valuers Profession.