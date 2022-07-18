Bus transporting winter camp pupils explodes in Mahikeng

A private bus transporting 20 learners from Letsatsing Secondary School exploded at Unit 9 in Mmabatho, near Mahikeng, at the weekend. The North West Department of Education confirmed that the incident occurred on Saturday.

No injuries were reported, the department said. No injuries were reported after a private bus transporting 20 learners from Letsatsing Secondary School exploded at Unit 9 in Mmabatho, near Mahikeng, at the weekend. Photo: SUPPLIED According to the department, Letsatsing Secondary School learners were attending the winter camp classes which were held at Mosikare Secondary School in Mantsha Village. On their way home, as the bus was dropping off learners around Mmabatho Township, it exploded.

Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said: “On behalf of the North West Department of Education, l am truly grateful that there were no injuries reported. “We wish to call upon all our bus operators to be extremely vigilant whenever they are transporting learners. They should ensure that their buses are roadworthy and they comply with the rules of the road.” The cause of the explosion has not yet been established.

The department has arranged counselling for all the affected learners at Letsatsing Secondary School this week. [email protected] EDUCATION