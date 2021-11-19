Call for South African Teachers to teach isiZulu in the US

The United States (US) is calling all eligible South Africans to teach isiZulu at its universities as part of the Foreign Language Teaching Assistant Programme (FLTA) for the 2022/23 academic year. The United States campuses are enhancing their teaching of languages and exposing students to a true understanding of people of different nations. Qualified South African teachers who speak isiZulu as their home language can now apply to teach in the US.

The Fulbright FLTA Program is sponsored by the United States Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA). As part of the Fulbright Foreign Student Programme, the Fulbright FLTA Programme is designed to develop Americans' knowledge of foreign cultures and languages by supporting teaching assistantships in over 30 languages in hundreds of US institutions of higher education. Successful FLTA applicants will receive a monthly stipend between R6 200 - R9 400, health insurance, covered flight cost and visa support. FLTA participants will teach up to 20 hours per week in various educational activities designated by the supervisor. They'll also be required to facilitate cultural events, language clubs, language tables and interact with their host communities in conversation groups, extracurricular activities, and community outreach projects. The programme offers educators from over 50 countries the opportunity to develop their professional skills and gain first-hand knowledge of the US.

Requirements All Fulbright FLTA programme applicants must be nominated by a US Embassy or a Fulbright Commission. Independent applicants do not qualify. You are eligible to participate in the Fulbright FLTA programme if you: Reside in the country of nomination at the time of application

Possess the equivalent of a US Bachelor's degree with a good academic record; Master's degrees are highly desirable at many institutions Are an early career teacher of English or training to become a teacher of English, or are an early career educator in a related field; prior teaching experience is preferred Have a sincere interest in teaching your native language and culture to students in the US.

Are fluent in English, as demonstrated by a recent score of no less than 550 (Paper Based TOEFL), 79-80 (Internet Based TOEFL - IBT), or 6.0 (Overall Score International English Language Testing System - IELTS); test scores can be submitted to IIE by indicating the institutional code 2326 on the day of the test Are able to work creatively and be self-reliant while being willing to work cooperatively as part of a team with faculty, staff, and students Are flexible and have a willingness to learn

Are adaptable to living in rural or urban areas Clearly demonstrate maturity, dependability, integrity, and professionalism Do not hold US citizenship; dual citizens are not eligible for the programme participation