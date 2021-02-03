Call to participate in World Read Aloud Day

NGO Nal’ibali is calling on South Africans to participate in its World Read Aloud Day (Wrad) initiative taking place on Wednesday, March 4. The campaign highlights the importance of reading aloud for the literacy development of children in their mother tongue.

Nal’ibali is trying to break the previous year's record of almost 48 000 children who were read to by teachers, parents, librarians and NGOs. "This year we hope to break that record and share another day of reading and story with even more children and adults," says Carole Bloch, director of The Project for the Study of Alternative Education in South Africa (PRAESA) which, in collaboration with partners, is driving the campaign.

Wrad represents a substantial drive to encourage literacy, which is an integral part in learning and encourages others to do their part in helping with South Africa's literacy crisis. Every year, a new story is commissioned by Nal'ibali and translated into all 11 official languages. By joining up, adults throughout the country will be reading aloud the same story on the same day to the children forming part of their lives.

This year's story is called Sisanda's Gift, written by Gcina Mhlophe, and it will be freely available for downloading, either as a print or audio story. You can find it on Nal’ibali’s website, mobisite and Mxit app from the end of this month. South Africans who sign up to read aloud are encouraged to share pictures of their reading sessions online and show how many children they will be reading to on any of these platforms.

SABC Education will be broadcasting the story reading in all official languages. The Department of Basic Education, in the Free State, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, will be making provision for the reading of the story in their provinces. They will also ensure access to the relevant materials is made available to all the provincial departments.