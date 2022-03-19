Calling all Grade 8 to 12 learners, college students and unemployed graduates

The National Tourism Careers Expo (NTCE) takes place at the Joburg Expo Centre at Nasrec from Friday, March 25, to Sunday, March 27 and could change lives and career trajectories of thousands of learners, unemployed graduates and educators who want to venture into tourism. The event is free-of-charge upon pre-registration and is targeted at Grade 8 to 12 learners, university, FET (further education and training), TVET (technical and vocational education and training) college students and unemployed graduates eager to learn what the tourism and hospitality industries have to offer in terms of career, entrepreneurial and job opportunities.

The NTCE aims to help create and build jobs in the tourism industry with the theme Rebuilding a Resilient and Inclusive Tourism Sector for the Future. As well as the not-to-be-missed three-day live in-person event, there is also an exciting virtual component to allow visitors from other provinces to attend online. This expo will showcase careers, skills development initiatives and business opportunities that exist within the tourism sphere. Since its inception in 2008, it has successfully bridged the information gap between the industry and learners and has offered the youth an opportunity to interact directly with potential employers in the sector.

It also shares valuable and current insights into South Africa’s tourism and hospitality industries as they return to a new normal following the pandemic. The event will provide an opportunity for tourism curricula experts to share information with tourism educators and learners and for stakeholders to share information on diverse careers available in the sector. It is designed to bridge the information gap between the industry, government, learners and educators. Highlights include:

Motivational talks by leading local tourism entrepreneurs and personalities Exhibitions of South African tourism products and related services Specific platforms highlighting tourism career opportunities

Platforms assisting youths prepare for entrepreneurial development and job opportunities Interesting interactive platforms Learner competitions and debates

Tourism educator seminars Digital and social media platforms designed to profile tourism career opportunities The event is hosted by the Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Culture Arts, Tourism, Hospitality & Sport Education Training Authority (CATHSSETA), the Gauteng Department of Economic Development represented by its provincial marketing agency, the Gauteng Tourism Authority (GTA).