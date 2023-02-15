Calling all unsuccessful matric learners- Here is your second chance

Johannesburg - The North West Department of education has encouraged all the 2022 Grade 12 learners who were not successful after receiving their matric results to grab the Second Chance Matric Programme with both hands. The NW MEC for Education, Viola Motsumi, said there were many benefits of participating in the programme.

Through the programme, Motsumi said learners would be able to meet the requirements of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) or Senior Certificate and obtain a Grade 12 qualification. "Learners are able to upgrade their marks, so they meet the requirements for various qualifications at tertiary as well. Learners are able to obtain their matric, which can lead to new deployment opportunities, and learners are able to access bursaries for further study and information on career path”, she added. The MEC further highlighted that the programme would offer an opportunity to the qualifying candidates who wrote their 2022 NSC final exams to qualify to write a minimum of two subjects to meet the requirements of the NSC, to be written in June and November 2023.

"Also, the amended Senior Certificate and Part–time candidates stand to benefit from the programme," she said. The Department said the programme would provide support to learners who were unable to meet the pass requirements or wish to upgrade the Matric results of the NSC or the extended Senior Certificate SC. "This project improves opportunities for employment and to pursue tertiary education studies. The programme offers face-to-face lessons totally free of charge, and learners also receive study material," it said.

Furthermore, the department instructed candidates who last wrote matric from 2008 to 2021 to register at Sub-district offices as they are regarded as part-time candidates. The Department advised the candidates to follow the following dates for registration: - May and June Examination: Registration started on October 1 and will close on February 20.

