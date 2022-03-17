Calling all young aspiring entrepreneurs to join an innovative one-year programme

With South Africa having one of the highest unemployment rates in the world, entrepreneurship is one of the best ways to drive economic growth and create jobs. This is exactly what the Fetola Youth Start-up Accelerator (YSA) Programme aims to do. Fetola, in partnership with FNB, has designed the fresh, innovative one-year programme to help young aspiring entrepreneurs grow and develop their business ideas.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The government has announced many encouraging programmes to increase youth employment, but we believe in empowering youth to create jobs for themselves and their peers. South Africa’s young people are full of potential and innovation, and the YSA programme looks to unleash that,” says Busisiwe Bebeza, programme manager: business incubation at Fetola. Mentorship, job shadowing opportunities and skills training will encourage participants to learn how to think like the best, master their mindset and own their motivation. “There are numerous challenges facing our young entrepreneurs, but there are also programmes such as YSA that offer targeted and tailor-made solutions to help young entrepreneurs learn the skills they need to thrive. By being part of YSA, they have the chance to empower and grow the iKasi economy. It’s time to make growing Mzansi their business,” adds Bebeza.

Applications run from February 16 to March 18, and for more information, email [email protected] or apply here. Application requirements: Between 18 and 35 years old, with a start-up or unique idea for starting a business; Running a black-owned business less than six months old, with a turnover of less than R1 million; An aspiring youth entrepreneur who is either unemployed or working part-time; Have the fire and steel needed to make it in business; Passionate about creating change and willing to learn; and Based in a township, peri-urban or rural area. Please note, no manual applications will be accepted and all applications to be submitted before midday tomorrow.