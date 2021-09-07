Cape mall hosts books donations drive to mark World Literacy Day

In celebrating World Literacy Day on September 8, a local mall in the Western Cape is calling on people to donate books as part of its #ReadDreamRepeat campaign. Liberty Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain is aiming to get 6 700 donated books before 18 September. So far, there have been 4 381 books donated towards the campaign.

The book collection drive aims to help boost literacy levels by providing both new and pre-loved books to six local, public, government-funded schools. Various corporate organisations and individuals have come forward to assist. The six schools which will benefit from the donated books are Eastville Primary, Eisleben Road Primary, Portland Primary, Searidge Park Primary, Spine Road High, and West End Primary. These schools entered this competition in order to win a share of R60 000 to improve their facilities. The #ReadDreamRepeat donated books will assist in expanding their currently scarce library collections. Brenda Bibby, General Manager of Liberty Promenade, said: “Books are an essential ingredient in one’s journey of education. Not only do they help develop cognitive skills, language, vocabulary and imagination, they also aid in the development of a child's brain, their ability to focus, their concentration as well as social skills and communication skills.”

Bibby said the mall was humbled by the donations received from various members of the public as well as corporates and organisations. She said the bulk of the books donated to date are suitable for high schools learners. “The mall, therefore, calls on donations of books that are aimed at primary school learners between the ages of five and 13,” she added. Where to go: