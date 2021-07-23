Cape principals get the opportunity to improve their leadership and business skills

RUNNING a school can be a challenging task to help these school leaders sharpen their skill set, the Partners for Possibility will be launching a ground-breaking leadership development. Symphonia for South Africa’s flagship programme, Partners for Possibility (PfP) designed for school principals which will launch a new cohort of business-education partnerships in Cape Town at the end of July 2021.

The launch forms part of PfP’s recently launched nationwide #TheFutureWeWant campaign to ramp up much-needed support for principals from under-resourced schools in South Africa. Its aim is to reach another 246 under-resourced schools in South Africa in 2021. Over the next 12 months, the principals will partner in a collaborative and practical leadership journey with business leaders from the region. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the programme will be rolled out virtually using various digital communication platforms. The process will be facilitated by professional certified coach and facilitator, Jo Monson, who has worked in leadership, inclusion and belonging over the past 15 years.

“Through these partnerships, principals will gain the requisite skills needed to confidently lead change and mobilise communities around their schools, while business leaders will be able to hone their own leadership skills within a complex and challenging school environment,”said the PfP statement. Since its inception in 2010, the PfP has extended its footprint to major metropolitan cities and remote areas in all nine of South Africa’s provinces. To date over 1 500 schools have been positively impacted. The multi-award winning, internationally recognised programme features the key elements of professional coaching, five-days of world-class training workshops over the course of the year, practical leadership development exposure in a marginalised South African school and regular learning and networking opportunities for principals and business leaders.