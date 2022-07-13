Careers: A day in the life of an apprentice mechanical fitter

Vuyokazi Cwele is an apprentice mechanical fitter at one of Africa’s largest ship building and repair companies, Sandock Austral Shipyards. Cwele says that mechanical fitting is perfect for people who are looking for a challenge in the workplace and describes it as one of the most challenging trades in the industry.

Cwele, who studied mechanical fitting at the eThekwini FET College – Springfield takes us through a typical day at work. She says her day starts very early with what is called a toolbox talk where discussions are had about safety and work-related issues. She is then instructed and deployed to her working area by a foreman. She is currently working on Project Hotel, which is the construction of a new hydrographic survey vessel for the South African Navy, currently being undertaken by Sandock Austral Shipyards.

In addition to working on Project Hotel, Cwele is also called to assist on other ship repair jobs when necessary. A perfectionist, Cwele says she has nightmares about not meeting deadlines. “There are so often so many challenges that come our way and there is constant pressure to meet deadlines. However, most times you do not work alone and you come to depend on your colleagues to assist you to meet those deadlines.

“As the Sandock Austral Shipyards team, we live by our values which are safety, perseverance, excellence, achievement and reward. This is how we get through all our challenges,” she says. Her advice to others wanting to become mechanical fitters? “Listen, learn and respect your leaders at work as they have the experience and knowledge.”

What is a mechanical fitter? A mechanical fitter fabricates, installs and repairs heavy machinery. Working to a set of precise specifications, they operate tools and machines to grind, mill and shape raw materials into the specified form, then assemble the final product. Editors note: In an effort to support learners by providing insight and advice into a variety of careers available, we will be featuring similar content weekly. If you would like your career featured, please email [email protected]