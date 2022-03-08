Celebrating International Women’s Day: #TheFutureWeWant is young, African and female

Dorcas Dube, Marketing and Communications Manager for Symphonia for South Africa, continues to shatter glass ceilings. The young leader, who has successfully completed her Masters in Strategic Communication through the University of Johannesburg, has produced compelling research on the role of communication in developing competent leadership among South African school principals.

"Dorcas’ research is so pertinent right now – and should inform how we go about developing school leaders in South Africa. There is a dearth of research that explicitly explores how communication and the leadership development of school principals intersects," said Zah’Rah Khan, Head of Editorial at SSA. Khan said the holistic development of our principals is key because they are the ‘drivers’ of quality education in our schools. “Needless to say, their development is critical in a country where a lack of quality education stifles our economy and contributes to cyclical poverty,” she added.

Contextualising SSA’s flagship programme, Partners for Possibility, the findings of the qualitative, interpretative research confirm that the PfP programme is grounded in the transformational leadership model; and thus contributes greatly to developing competent leadership in South Africa’s public schools. Based on the Communicative Constitution of Organisations framework, the study found that the PfP nurtures listening leaders who value the views of stakeholders. The programme, which operates within 'leadership circles' or sites of learning, are sustained by communication. PfP programmes also provide room for reflective engagement through meetings, workshops and reports.

Critically, the PfP programme embraces delegation of responsibilities, as well as dialogue. Since her student days, Dube has sought to leverage her commitment to human rights and social justice. She describes herself as "a proud African", and "truly believes in the massive potential" of the continent and her people. She believes that if we all work together as one to add value to communities, the solutions to societal ills are not out of reach. Today, she leads the SSA Marketing and Communications team, dedicating a large focus to PfP. Her work for the PfP programme has entrenched the idea that education is an enabling Sustainable Development Goal as well as a foundational human right.

