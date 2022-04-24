Celebrating World Book Day at Vorentoe Primary School

To celebrate World Book Day, learners from a school in Ravensmead got to celebrate a very special day of book magic and a much-needed meal for all the children. The special day was arranged by Coronation Fund Managers, in partnership with food security NPO Ladles of Love and literacy organisation Living Through Learning, because of the strong correlation between hunger and stunted literacy outcomes in underprivileged communities.

"Coronation is again teaming up with food NPO Ladles of Love and literacy partner Living Through Learning to reach out to a school in need – Vorentoe Primary School in Ravensmead – to spread some love this World Book Day and a meal with all 770 learners," says Mary-Anne Musekiwa, CFO of Coronation and chairperson of its CSI Committee. "Today is part of our greater commitment to the long-term support of hunger-relief efforts at disadvantaged schools in our communities. The sad truth is that we have a massive food security deficit in South Africa and children can’t learn when they are hungry. We also hope to help learners not only to learn to read, but to love it by firing up their imaginations in our Reading Adventure Rooms and opening doors to new possibilities,” says Musekiwa. Musekiwa read a new storybook by Living Through Learning, titled "Wild Ride to the Big 5", to the learners and the team from Ladles of Love served a meal of fruit and pasta to the children.

Teacher Merle Thebus says the staff and learners loved the opportunity to celebrate World Book Day. "We thank Living Through Learning for their hard work and for exposing our learners to the love of reading. This boosts our learners’ self-confidence. Reading has become one of our learners’ biggest passions. They now read with excitement and understanding. To Coronation, thank you for taking the time to visit us and spending time with the Grade 2 class. Thank you for the exciting gifts and treats, and a big thank you to Ladles of Love for filling our learners' bellies today." Danny Diliberto, founder and head of Ladles of Love, says: "We are very excited to once again be working with Coronation Fund Managers whose philosophy of providing nutrition to our children of the future is vital for a better South Africa. This ties in with our passion for helping our kiddies who can’t help themselves and who don’t deserve to have to fight the pains of hunger – as Coronation always says: These are our children.”

