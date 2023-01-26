Check this out: NSFAS is now available on WhatsApp

Cape Town - The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) announced Thursday that it was now available on WhatsApp and through USSD. This was in a bid to enable prospective students to get updates from the scheme.

The Scheme says that this new form of communication platform will allow would-be students to track their applications. To use this communication service, applicants can add the number: 078 519 8006 and for USSD they can use: *120*67327# With only a few days left to closing, NSFAS has been pleading with all those who haven’t yet applied for financial aid to start applying as the applications would close on Tuesday next week.

NSFAS is now available on WhatsApp and through USSD to it easier for our students to get updates.

Check out this poster for more information on how you can stay in touch via WhatsApp#NSFAS2023 pic.twitter.com/HiItd7w3VV — NSFAS (@myNSFAS) January 26, 2023 Meanwhile, Higher Education and Training Minister, Blade Nzimande, said all NSFAS-funded students would be registered by all institutions of higher learning without an upfront registration fee while they await their application results. "NSFAS has agreed with all our institutions to allow all confirmed NSFAS-funded students to register for the 2023 academic year. “This arrangement also applies to all students who qualify under the Historic Debt Funds & Close Out Report.

“Over 1,1 million applications have been received with 156 000 of those being SASSA beneficiaries who have received instant funding,” he said. He also confirmed that the overall total enrolment within the public university sector for the 2023 academic year is projected to provide 1 112 439 spaces. “This is an addition of 41 545 spaces from the 1 070 894 in the previous academic year and this illustrates that our university sector is steadily growing,” Nzimande added.

