China Media Group holds first Twinkle Star Project animation tour in Kenya

China Media Group’s (CMG) “Twinkle Star Project” animation tour’s first event was attended by students from Mcedo Beijing School and the China-Kenya cultural centre on June 10. This follows the launch of the project in Nairobi on May 31.

This kick-started the project’s animation tour during which CMG screened a number of Chinese cartoons to enable Kenyan students to learn more about the Chinese culture. Fredrick Sango, a teacher from Mcedo Beijing School accompanied his students for the screening today and he says this initiative will deepen their knowledge on China-Kenya relationship. “Learners were very excited because they saw it as an opportunity to know more about China, and to be able to interact with these children”, Sango said.

Learners also engaged in activities that included a drawing competition. The competition is aimed at enabling both the Kenya and Chinese students to learn about each other’s culture. “I look forward to some of my students winning and in the long run I hope Mandarin can be taught in Mcedo Beijing school,” Sango said during an interview with CGTN. Picture: CGTN Africa The “Twinkle Star” animation exhibition tour is a major media event launched by China Media Group (CMG) in Nairobi on May 31. It is scheduled to run from June through December, during which caravans equipped with professional equipment will reach rural schools in Kenya and screen Chinese animation for local children.