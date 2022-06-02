City hosts finale of the Road Safety Poetry and Speech Competition

A total of R30 000 in prizes sponsored by South African Road Federation will be presented to both winning schools and learners.

A total of 22 schools made it to the finals Road Safety Poetry and Speech Competition.

The competition aims to promote good road safety practices among learners in primary schools.

The competition is divided in to three categories namely for Grades 2 to 3, Grades 4 to 7 and for learners with special needs.

Schools were required to submit a one-page essay on road safety concerns around their respective schools and the interventions the school has undertaken to address them.