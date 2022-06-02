City hosts finale of the Road Safety Poetry and Speech Competition

A total of 22 schools made it to the finals Road Safety Poetry and Speech Competition.
A total of R30 000 in prizes sponsored by South African Road Federation will be presented to both winning schools and learners.
The competition aims to promote good road safety practices among learners in primary schools.
The competition is divided in to three categories namely for Grades 2 to 3, Grades 4 to 7 and for learners with special needs.
Schools were required to submit a one-page essay on road safety concerns around their respective schools and the interventions the school has undertaken to address them.
This included, but was not limited to, assembly presentations on safety, stakeholder visits, classroom teaching, and awareness campaigns.
Members of the media are invited to witness the City’s efforts to promote road safety among the younger generation.
IOL