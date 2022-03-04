Class of 2021 lauded at the Cambridge International Academic Awards

The Reddam House Durbanville Class of 2021 was lauded at the Cambridge International Academic Awards, clinching four national and two global Top Achiever awards among others.
The school’s executive head, Barry Nieuwoudt, said: “Once again, it is with pride and delight that we announce the formidable results of the students’ achievements at both AS Level and IGCSE in the 2021 examinations that saw them receive Cambridge International Awards. This cements our school's reputation as a top Cambridge International centre in South Africa. There is no greater proof of the excellence in our teaching and curriculum delivery and we thank our teaching staff for their dedication. Likewise, we are so proud of the effort and consistent work our awards winners have put in to stand proud and achieve these excellent results.”
“We are in the enviable position to be a school that, year-on-year, receives Cambridge International Awards. Not only do subjects such as mathematics and the sciences achieve regular accolades, but with this year's awards we cement the equal excellence that subjects in the humanities and commerce achieve. I am extremely proud of our awards winners,” Nieuwoudt said.
Reddam House Durbanville offers a dual assessment opportunity for students, including both Cambridge Assessment International and the Independent Examinations Board (IEB). Cambridge Lower Secondary is offered from Grade 7 to Grade 9, after which students can select either the Cambridge IGCSEs and AS Levels or the South African IEB examinations.
The dual offering gives students the opportunity of a win-win choice between two renowned, quality options, both preparing candidates more rigorously for tertiary education requirements, as well as workplace critical thinking and problem-solving expectations.