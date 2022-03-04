Class of 2021 lauded at the Cambridge International Academic Awards

The Reddam House Durbanville Class of 2021 was lauded at the Cambridge International Academic Awards, clinching four national and two global Top Achiever awards among others.

The school’s executive head, Barry Nieuwoudt, said: “Once again, it is with pride and delight that we announce the formidable results of the students’ achievements at both AS Level and IGCSE in the 2021 examinations that saw them receive Cambridge International Awards. This cements our school's reputation as a top Cambridge International centre in South Africa. There is no greater proof of the excellence in our teaching and curriculum delivery and we thank our teaching staff for their dedication. Likewise, we are so proud of the effort and consistent work our awards winners have put in to stand proud and achieve these excellent results.”