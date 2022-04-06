Coffee connections in Covid: IIE-Vega students develop love languages campaign to reconnect people despite pandemic blues

Covid-19 has had a huge impact on the world from a number of perspectives, but perhaps the most keenly felt of these has been the lack of real connection for many people in the past two years. Now, people are craving connection.

For this reason, Society Cappuccinos partnered with IIE-Vega School students to develop a communication campaign that would equip people to connect meaningfully again, as real-world experience is central to the curriculum at IIE-Vega. A study funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada noted that “extensive psychological and medical literature have demonstrated that individuals who are better integrated in their social networks and satisfied in their connections with others, typically have better physical and mental health, and tend to live longer”. Drawing on this, Society Cappuccinos briefed IIE-Vega students to develop a campaign that would reconnect communities. Society Cappuccinos marketing manager Candice Sessions said the IIE-Vega students were the perfect partners to formulate innovative ways to connect.

“Young adults are somehow less jaded than many of us who have lived a bit longer,” said Sessions. “They have found creative solutions for continuing to connect during the pandemic, often using technology to feel less disconnected from their friends. IIE-Vega takes a very solutions-driven approach where students are encouraged to think differently, and to come up with creative solutions rather than being overwhelmed by problems or challenges.” The team of IIE-Vega students was made up of designers Xolani Ndigi, Zahra Khan and Nthatisi Morare; and strategists Megan Munro, Cassidy Kretzmann, Mitchell Stacey, Brayden Knoop and Tamiq Houston. They worked on several ideas, one of them being a campaign based on love languages. The concept of love languages was created by Gary Chapman in his book “The 5 Love Languages”, in which he describes five styles of expressing and receiving love: words of affirmation, quality time, receiving gifts, acts of service and physical touch. This is based on the fundamental human truth that not everyone expresses love in the same way, and that people also have different ways they prefer to receive love. The idea is that when a person’s love language is understood, expressing love for that person can be done in ways that are more meaningful to them.

The team noted that, following the pandemic, individuals have been craving social connection, “We wanted our campaign to assist in reconnecting loved ones as well as making new friends. We thought there’s no better way to do that than understanding the deep needs of our loved ones. Our core insight for the campaign was that the act of preparing and receiving a cappuccino is a ‘love language’ in itself, making the person you are preparing it for feel loved, respected, cherished and appreciated.”

