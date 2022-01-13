City of Cape Town offers internship opportunities for graduates

Graduates who are seeking skills development and training internships are invited by the City of Cape Town to apply to its programme. If you are a graduate student who has completed your qualification at a university of technology, the City is encouraging that you apply before February 1.

To apply you will need to be in possession of a national diploma or degree. The programme may part time or full time. Infrastructure Skills Development Grant (ISDG) This programme is specifically aimed at engineering and science graduates. It exposes you to various science and engineering fields, and ensures you are registered, or eligible for registration as Professional Natural Scientists, Professional Engineers, Technologists or Technicians.

You need to be in possession of either a BSc Eng; BSc Hons; MTec;, MSc; PhD; BTech; M Eng qualification in either of the following: Civil/Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical or Industrial Engineering

Planning

Environmental Science

Materials Science

Microbiology

Biotechnology

Virology

Chemical Science

Chemistry

Atmospheric Science

Hydrogeology

Geochemistry

Hydrology Learn more about the programme here. The internship forms part of the Infrastructure Skills Development Grant (ISDG), which is aimed at enabling registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) in selected fields of study.

Skills Programme This programme is aimed at those in possession of Grade 9/10/11 or a National Senior Certificate. It gives you practical exposure and aims to provide structured practical learning opportunities. Find out more about the Skills Programme.

Work Integrated Learning This programme is aimed at those in possession of a National Certificate - N6. This in-service training integrates academic learning with practical experience in the workplace. This work experience has clear learning outcomes and is a specific requirement to obtain a formal qualification. Find out more about the Work Integrated Learning.