New online School of Entrepreneurship to launch

Self-proclaimed entrepreneur activist and founder and chief executive of The Lions Den Leon Lategan will be launching an online school of entrepreneurship in a bid to fight the scourge of youth unemployment.

Lategan says South Africa's youth are facing the worst unemployment crisis in modern history with about 3.5 million youths not in employment, education or training.

“Parents are really worried and at a loss,” he said. “How does one solve such a huge challenge and help children have a strong foundation and best start into adulthood when they leave school?

“Only 45% of young adults with matric have a chance of finding a job. To make matters worse, the rising tuition fees, limited space at higher educational institutions, and poor matric results leave most aspirant students without the opportunity to advance their skills.”

Lategan said those with a certificate, diploma or degree also faced the same struggles when it came to finding employment.