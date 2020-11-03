New online School of Entrepreneurship to launch
Self-proclaimed entrepreneur activist and founder and chief executive of The Lions Den Leon Lategan will be launching an online school of entrepreneurship in a bid to fight the scourge of youth unemployment.
Lategan says South Africa's youth are facing the worst unemployment crisis in modern history with about 3.5 million youths not in employment, education or training.
“Parents are really worried and at a loss,” he said. “How does one solve such a huge challenge and help children have a strong foundation and best start into adulthood when they leave school?
“Only 45% of young adults with matric have a chance of finding a job. To make matters worse, the rising tuition fees, limited space at higher educational institutions, and poor matric results leave most aspirant students without the opportunity to advance their skills.”
Lategan said those with a certificate, diploma or degree also faced the same struggles when it came to finding employment.
"I just had to do something. As such, I have now launched an affordable and accessible online Entrepreneurship Mastery Programme, specially designed for young minds at our School of Entrepreneurship. Creating entrepreneurs is my ultimate passion and the best solution for alleviating this crisis we are all facing,” said Lategan.
The Lions Den, an established entrepreneur platform, has helped more than 12 500 business people start and grow their businesses.
Lategan aims to help 10 000 new entrepreneurs within 5 years. This would be with help of his team of business experts which include real-life entrepreneurs as coaches.
The virtual launch event will take place on Thursday at 11:00 AM. register here.