Regent Business School rewards 50 of its best students with bursaries to study commerce and management

According to RBS, the scholarship programme was initiated by the school to reward students who had excelled academically.

FIFTY leading students from a Durban educational institution were awarded scholarships by alma mater Regent Business School to further their education in the commerce and management disciplines.

Operations director Dr Asvat said an election criteria was applied to choose the awardees, and at the end, 50 scholarships were given for the 2022 academic year from undergraduate degrees, post-graduate diplomas and MBAs.

“With scholarships being as rare as hen’s teeth, in a challenging economic environment, the rewards, especially for those students from impoverished homes, will come as a huge relief for not only the students, but their parents or custodians as well, thanks to Regent’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) programme,” Asvat said.

RGS said it has also left its doors open for late registrations until the end of March. The institution said this is to give those who have not yet registered, for whatever reason, the opportunity to still leverage the academic year.