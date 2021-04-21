South Africans opting to teach abroad to enjoy relaxed lockdown restrictions

More and more South African English teachers are finding innovative ways to travel and work in East Asian countries amid global lockdown restrictions.

Countries such as Taiwan, China, and Thailand are re-opening their borders to international travellers, locals who are qualified to teach English as a foreign language.

Our locals are securing work visas and migrating to East Asian countries where they can enjoy fewer restrictions and better quality of life, while vaccines are being rolled out.

Director at The TEFL Academy Tom Gibbon said: “The pandemic has impacted work and travel plans across the board. Graduates and young professionals in particular feel like they’re missing out by not being able to travel once they finish school or university. Securing a work visa is a safe way to travel to certain countries that have eased lockdown restrictions, without having to wait for the pandemic to end.”

A survey conducted by the academy revealed that the top four countries to teach in during Covid-19 are Vietnam, South Korea, China, and Japan.

South African are attracted by relaxed lockdown restrictions and monthly earning potential – which ranges from R15 000 to R45 000 per month.

About 70% of trained teachers want to live and work in Asia in the long term, while 25% planning to migrate in 2021 to avoid lockdown restrictions at home.

And 75 % say they will teach online this year – while a third of these hope to use this experience to secure a job abroad in the future. Globally, almost 40% of TEFL teachers plan to travel and teach in 2021, despite lockdown restrictions, with 60% opting to continue teaching online.

“With the likelihood of a third Covid-19 wave in the near future, many people are looking for a quick, and reliable route out. When studied full time, a TEFL course can typically be completed within four to six weeks – and with English teachers in short supply, there is a huge demand for English teachers at schools in Asian countries,” said Gibbons.