Top students nabvarsity scholarships

Four top performing students have been awarded scholarships by the Independent Institute of Education (IIE) Varsity College in Waterfall, Midrand. Hannah Carstens from Reddam House, Bedfordview, Kealeboha Mokoena from Falcon Educational School, Thomas Msimang from Central Johannesburg College and Thulani Sepato fom Alhuda Muslim School were among 10 students shortlisted for the scholarship. However, they made it through to the finish line. Carstens, who received an achiever scholarship, said she heard about the opportunity through a student advisor. “I feel that I deserve the scholarship because of the fact that I work hard to make the most of any opportunity and I take pride and comfort in the feeling that, no matter what, I did my best. “I’m most excited about the new people and friends I’m going to meet along the way, as well as learning more about my passion and growing my skills so I can launch into my future with confidence and happiness.”

This year, the IIE’s Varsity College national scholarship programme will benefit 250 grade 12 pupils who have excelled academically.

The purpose of the R25 million, three-year programme is to inspire the 250 learners to become leaders, never stop learning and increase their knowledge with the right skills by maximising the support offered by the college.

Head of student recruitment at the college, Michelle Amey, said: “We believe that this prestigious opportunity will go a long way towards investing in the future of the great minds of these young individuals.

“This will ensure that every student will benefit from academic progression while also preparing them for the world of work.”

The head of the college, David McConnell, said: “Varsity College is delighted to support academically worthwhile students in these challenging times and looks forward to continuing to do so in the future years.”