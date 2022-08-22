Concern over community protests affecting matric trials in Limpopo

The Limpopo Education Department has raised serious concern over the numerous service delivery protests affecting schooling, especially matriculants, in the Mopani District Municipality in Limpopo. MEC of Education Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya condemned the school disruptions in some parts of the province as protests continue.

In the past few weeks, community members have protested over the lack of service delivery, including lack of running water, ablution facilities and road and electricity infrastructure. The service delivery protests by Ga-Maupa community members resulted in the disruption of learning in various education circuits in the district. The main concern of the protesters relates to the unfinished water project that started two years ago and is yet to be completed with few signs of progress currently.

Community members indicated that they were given a map that showed how each household would have their own water tap in their respective yards but that was never implemented. Education MEC Lerule-Ramakhanya raised concern around the forced closure of some schools due to the service delivery protests. She raised particular concern over the Grade 12 learners who are set to start their trial exams at the end of this month.

“It is a serious concern that we wake up to disruption of learning and teaching in various schools due to service delivery protests. We acknowledge the right to protest for any reason, but such must never interfere with school programmes,” she said. The MEC called on all stakeholders and community leaders to ensure that schooling was not disrupted by protesting residents. “Concerns that are related to education must be escalated to the districts and the head office for swift intervention,” she added.

“We are trying our level best to ensure that we restore the standard of education in the province but without the support of all the stakeholders, we are likely to fail. “We must move to a point where parents and community leaders categorise education as an essential service that cannot be disrupted for any reason,” Lerule-Ramakhanya said. Mopani District Mayor Pule Shai received a memorandum from the protesting community members. Shai also addressed the community and assured them that the district water maintenance and contractor would deal with the water challenges soon.