Coronation rolls out 21 mobile libraries to disadvantaged schools this World Book Day

Since 2018, Coronation and Living Through Learning have jointly rolled out 74 mobile libraries for 53 classrooms in 11 schools, reaching 2760 learners on a daily basis. This World Book Day, they are installing 21 mobile libraries across various schools in the Western Cape.

Learners from Cypress Primary in Bridgetown today received five of 21 fully stocked mobile libraries as part of Coronation and literacy organisation Living Through Learning’s campaign to support disadvantaged schools across the province for World Book Day. Coronation has committed to support early literacy development to help address South Africa’s early literacy crisis. The colourful literacy event was packed with fun activities for the Cypress Primary juniors, who played literacy games, dressed as book characters, and unwrapped piles of newly received books in the school’s vibrant Reading Adventure Room. Learners also received a meal from food relief NGO Ladles of Love.

Coronation board chairperson Alex Watson said that improving early literacy outcomes, and especially children’s ability to read for meaning and enjoyment by Grade 3, is a critical step in solving South Africa’s literacy crisis. "We’re here today at Cypress Primary to show our commitment to the cause, and also to show the learners that they matter and that a love of reading can open doors for a more prosperous future.” “The fact is that real reading comprehension and enjoyment by Grade 3 is a critical determinant of future academic success and prosperity for all children. It directly correlates to dropout and pass rates in high school and employability later in life. Coronation is therefore absolutely committed to early literacy interventions in South Africa to help solve the literacy crisis the country is facing, and that is why we are celebrating World Book Day today, " Watson said.

Recent research revealed that fewer primary school children in South Africa can read for meaning now than before the Covid pandemic, and 60% of children entering Grade 2 do not know the alphabet. Three million South Africans lack basic education, according to new international research. “More must be done to solve the literacy crisis and therefore the private sector must step in,” said Watson.