Courses you can study without a matric certificate

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

These are a mixture of accredited, non-accredited and short courses which you don’t need matric for. You should be 16, and be able to read and write in English as the study materials are presented in that language. You will not need maths unless you pick a course in which it is an entry requirement. If you choose lower entry criteria courses, you may even be able to study accounting or bookkeeping without having done matric level mathematics, as long as you are proficient with numbers. These are distance learning/home study courses. The following is a list of where you can study. SKILLS ACADEMY is one of the part-time colleges offering courses that do not require a matric. Of these, and with a grade 10, you can choose among: Accounting Bookkeeping and Finance Courses Financial Management: Comprehensive Certificate Course

Financial Management Certificate Course

Financial Management Short Course

In order to do one of these courses, you need numerical skills, computer literacy, communication skills, attention to detail and organisational skills.

For these accounting, bookkeeping and financial courses you need a grade 10. You don't need prior accounting or finance experience. Courses are offered in English.

To find out more, you can call the toll free number on 0800 39 00 27.

Accounting Courses

Financial Accounting Courses include:

Junior Bookkeeper Course: ICB National Certificate

Certified Senior Bookkeeping: ICB Certificate

Technical Financial Accounting: ICB National Diploma

Public Sector Accounting Courses include

ICB National Certificate Public Sector Accounting

ICB Diploma Public Sector Accounting

ICB National Diploma Financial Accounting

These are suited to working in the government sector

CIMA Courses include:

CIMA Strategic Level Course

CIMA Managerial Level Course

CIMA Operational Certificate Course

These are suited to managerial accounting and will be recognised internationally.

To take one of these courses, you will need to be a good critical thinker, have time management and leadership skills and pay attention to detail. You'll need to have a grade 10.

Beauty Courses

Facial Skincare Courses

Make-Up Courses

Nail Care Courses

With facial skincare, soft skills required are people, time management and listening skills. You also need adaptability. You can call the toll free number 0800 39 00 27 or WhatsApp on 082 318 8892.

The make-up courses involve artistic skills and enhancement. These are open access courses, you just need a basic understanding of English.

The nail care short courses serve as an introduction to being a nail technician. It takes four months After covering four subjects, you can move on to a nail care certificate and comprehensive course. The nail care certificate course is a second level course consisting of six subjects. It takes eight months, after which you can move onto the last nail care course. This Is the nail care comprehensive course which will enable you to become a professional nail care technician after you have completed the nine subjects. Once this is completed you can move on to an internship. You can call the free number on 0800 39 0027 for more information on the make-up courses and nail care courses.

Beauty therapy courses

There are no academic requirements to take a beauty therapy course, you just need to be able to read and write in English. Studying and being reliable, a good communicator and business savvy is what is required for this course. You can finish your course and get an internship, then find a job or start your own business.

Where else you can study without a matric:

At THE LEARNING GROUP, you can study the following with grade 10 and without matric:

Beauty Therapy

Photography

Bookkeeping Courses

Interior Decorating and Design

Wedding Planner

There's also a writing school selection of courses you can take if you have grade 10, are 16 and have strong English language skills.

Find the link here:

At HOME STUDY COLLEGE, courses you do not need a matric for are:

Occupational Health and Safety Courses

Financial Accounting Courses

Office Administration Courses

Business Management Courses

Entrepreneurship Courses

Public Accounting Sector Courses

At The Decor School, you can study Interior Decorating Courses with no matric.

At EMBER ACADEMY, you can study these courses without matric:

Occupational Health and Safety

Financial Accounting

Office Administration

ICB Courses

Business Management

Public Sector Accounting

Entrepreneurship

Fill in the form with your name, phone number, email address and the course you are interested in. You will be contacted by a staff member by telephone or email. Alternatively, you can call 0800 39 00 27.