DA calls for masks to be scrapped for schoolchildren

With fewer than 900 new Covid-19 infections and six deaths recorded in South Africa on Tuesday, the DA is calling for masks to be scrapped for schoolchildren. The party's Baxolile Nodada says it should be optional rather than mandatory for learners to wear masks at school.

Story continues below Advertisment

"On a risk-based approach, the current requirement is irrational. In South Africa’s current context, the negative impact of a mandatory mask policy exceeds the positive impact," Nodada said. He said the country's mask policy should follow international best practices and standards. "The current mask mandate aims to reduce severe illness and pressure on hospitals due to Covid-19, by reducing transmission of the virus. Yet transmission is already low."

Nodada said masks prevented schoolchildren from engaging normally and caused them fear, anxiety and general discomfort. "Normal social interactions with friends and teachers are important for fostering children’s growth and well-being. Masks may also obstruct learning and language development. Masking schoolchildren continuously, even during times of low severe illness rates, is driving non-compliance, which will be counter-productive during peaks. A continuous state of high alert is not sustainable," Nodada said. In a recent interview with eNCA, Professor Salim Abdool Karim said the country was ready to drop some restrictions, including the use of masks when outdoors.

Story continues below Advertisment

He said than when he looked at the country’s response to the Covid pandemic, SA had done reasonably well. "South Africa took the interest of the community into the account and acted in a way that was responsible," he said. Karim added that SA had reached the stage where most restrictions could be removed.

Story continues below Advertisment