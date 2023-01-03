DBE calls on parents to prepare for new school year

As the reopening of schools draws closer, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children are ready for the 2023 academic year. Inland cluster schools (Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West) are expected to commence the school year on January 11, while coastal cluster provinces (Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern Cape and Western Cape) are set to begin the first term on January 18.

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the education officials have reported to work and provinces will assess the progress and preparations starting from today and throughout the whole week. Mhlanga confirmed to IOL that all schools across the country have received their stationery and all other relevant school materials to kick-start the new academic year. He said there will not be much change in the education system, but in terms of safety and security, he mentioned that communities must take responsibility for the safety of their children.

Speaking on the violence, crimes and murders at schools, Mhlanga said parents must work with the School Governing Bodies (SGB), SAPS and Community Police Forums (CPF) to deal with crime. “It is members of those communities that commit their crimes,” he said. He stated that the department has no capacity to solve all the social problems and added that it worked with and through school communities. [email protected]

