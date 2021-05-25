DBE clarifies which sports it classifies as contact sports

More clarity has been provided by the Department of Basic Education (DBE) relating to the suspension of contact sports at schools. This includes the classification of which sporting activity is classified as a contact sport.

Last week, the DBE announced that it would be suspending contact sports at schools due to the scourge of Covid-19 outbreaks, most particularly in the Gauteng province.

“This is a decision made by the Council of Education Ministers that has taken a decision to suspend all contact sports in schools with immediate effect.

“Non-contact sport training in schools can continue provided that all social distancing, hygiene and safety measures are observed and that there is no physical contact between participants during training,” the DBE said.

Contact sports, tournaments and matches were given the green light to go ahead on February 12, however, with the third wave looming there had been mounting calls for sports to be suspended.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta, who was one of those who called for the suspension, said: "The fact that some schools are now closed due to several cases of Covid-19 is enough justification for the call to suspend school sporting activities. We cannot afford to risk it, especially now that we are entering the winter season. Government should suspend school sporting activities without delay.”

A recent directive issued to all provincial heads of departments said: “Non-contact sports, including matches, as well as school enrichment activities that allows for social distancing may continue provided that Covid-19 preventative measures are complied with.

This includes that the venue for the sporting activity should not exceed 50% capacity.

Prioritised codes:

ContactNon-Contact

– Basketball Athletics

– Football Cricket-

– Hockey Chess

– Netball Gymnastics

– Rugby Swimming

– Volleyball Softball

– Goalball Tennis

Table tennis