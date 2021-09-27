DBE opens applications for education assistant posts

The Department of Basic Education announced that recruitment for Phase Two of the Basic Education Employment initiative had opened today for applications. This employment initiative, which will close on October 3, seeks to employ 287 000 youth into the sector. The initiative is part of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI) Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) which is included in the Presidential Employment Stimulus (PES) that seeks to mitigate the economic impact the Covid pandemic has brought.

Of the 287 000, about 192 000 will be employed as Education Assistants and 95 000 as general school assistants. The BEEI is looking for applicants aged between 18- 35 years old. The youth should not be in any education training, nor should the applicant be on any form of government grant. Youth who are disabled and women are encouraged to apply. Successful applicants will be receive training on various skills that will equip them for future employment opportunities.

The candidates will be placed at schools for a period of five months. They would start on November 1 to March 31, 2022. Available posts are for: Educatiion assistant – Curriculum

Education assistance – ICT /eCadres Education assistance – Reading Champions General school assistants – Child and Youth Care Worker

General school assistants – Handyman (no matric required) General school assistant – Sports and enrichment agent ( no matric required) To qualify as an education assistant, you must have passed English with NQF level 4, 6, and 7 qualification certificates. But for general school assistant placement, no matric certificate is required.

Applications to be made at sayouth.mobi. If you receive an email saying you’ve been placed, candidates must submit: 1. CV

2. Testimonial (from school, community leader, church leader, etc.) 3. Police clearance certificate 4. Affidavit from candidate stating that they don’t have a criminal record (you submit this while the police clearance is being processed)