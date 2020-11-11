DBE partners with Harambee to digitise recruitment of unemployed youth

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is set to partner with Harambee Youth Employment to digitise recruitment and create 300 000 job opportunities for unemployed youth. Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator is a non-profit organisation that addresses youth unemployment and helps thousands of young South Africans attain the skills required to get and keep a job. This partnership will be accomplished through the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI), and will create 200 000 employment opportunities for education assistants, and 100 000 for general school assistants. According to DBE’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, the BEEI seeks to address Covid-19 academic disruptions as well as address some of the lingering systemic challenges. In a media statement, Mhlanga said that education assistants would support teachers in the classroom and provide extra support to pupils. General school assistants would help schools to comply with Covid-19 protocols, while ensuring that teaching and learning took place in a safe, secure and hygienic environment.

The recruitment process will take place at community level, with schools required to prioritise candidates living nearby, and targets young unemployed youth between the ages of 18 and 35.

Successful candidates will undergo various skills training programmes to ensure readiness, as well as equip them with meaningful experiences to improve their employability beyond the BEEI. Thereafter, candidates will begin working in public schools across the country from December 1.

Candidates will be able to apply for the employment opportunities on SAYouth.mobi

Young people who register on the mobisite will be able to gain access to many other employment opportunities linked to their education, skills and experiences.

SAYouth.mobi uses each employment-seeker's data to match them to opportunities. And as they gain experience and skills, presents them with further opportunities.