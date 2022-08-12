Deadline for submission of written comments on the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill is August 15

The National Assembly committee on basic education has issued a reminder to stakeholders and interested individuals of the approaching deadline to submit written comments on the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill.

Story continues below Advertisement

BELA was introduced to Parliament on January 10 and seeks to hand control to the department in determining a school’s language policy. The deadline for submissions is August 15, 2022. Committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba said the committee received several requests for an extension to the deadline, which was initially set for June 15, 2022.

“The committee noted several factors that could have impacted on the public not having sufficient time to comment on the bill, like it being an examination period. “As the committee appreciates public input and wants to ensure legislation that speaks to the needs and wants of the sector, we decided to heed the calls for the extension of the deadline,” she said. The bill proposes to amend the South African Schools Act (SASA) of 1996 and the Employment of Educators Act (EEA) of 1998, so as to align them with developments in the education landscape and to ensure that systems of learning are put in place in a manner that gives effect to the right to basic education enshrined in section 29(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996.

Story continues below Advertisement

Among other things, the Bill seeks to amend certain definitions, to provide that attendance of Grade R is compulsory and to provide for system improvements in terms of admission of learners to public schools. It also provides for financial and public accountability frameworks for governing bodies and provincial departments. The Bill further provides the Minister with additional regulatory powers and enhances the decision-making and oversight powers of heads of departments and those of members of executive councils, Mbinqo-Gigaba explained. She added that the Bill further proposes technical and substantive adjustments, clarifies certain existing provisions, inserts provisions not provided for in existing legislation and strengthens enforcement mechanisms for offences and penalties.

Story continues below Advertisement

Any person or organisation wishing to submit written comments is at liberty to direct submission for attention: Mr Llewellyn Brown, the Committee Secretary, via email: [email protected] or online at https://forms.gle/MoC6AdbdQyYPk3Y49 or via WhatsApp: +27 60 550 9848. Llewellyn Brown can be reached on 083 709 8450 for enquiries.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Bill is accessible here. Written submissions must reach Parliament by no later than August 15, 2022 at 4pm. In addition to written submissions, people can indicate if they would like to make oral submissions.

All correspondence should be addressed to Mrs BP Mbinqo-Gigaba, Chairperson: PC on Basic Education and marked for the attention of Mr LA Brown. In your submission, provide the name, surname, telephone number, and email address of the person or organisation submitting the comments. [email protected]