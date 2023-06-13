Dear SA calls for more voices on major proposed changes to schooling

Johannesburg - South African non-profit organisation, DearSA has initiated a campaign to gather public opinion on the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill. The campaign follows a social media poll where the Bill, that proposes significant changes to schools nationwide, received much criticism.

Public consultations have taken place in all provinces, with the latest to have taken place in the Eastern Cape over the last weekend. "Most participants oppose the bill and we urge all South Africans to engage in this process to help shape our country's educational future," said Gideon Joubert, DearSA CEO. Some civil society organisations have demanded the Bill be abandoned, arguing it is unconstitutional and outdated concerning contemporary schooling. Critics also believe the Bill will overly empower the state and infringe on parents' constitutional rights to decide for their children.

Those in favour of the Bill believe it will improve the quality of the education system, especially for underprivileged households. Supporters also believe the proposed inclusion of department heads in determining language and admission policies will reduce the alleged discriminatory practices of some school governing bodies. A clause that criminalises intentional disruptions of school activities has received positive feedback. Other amendments to the bill include:

– Give government department heads control over language policies and curricula – Enforce Grade R as the compulsory school start, not Grade 1 – Require registration for home-schooled learners

– Criminalise parents who fail to ensure school attendance, with possible fines or jail time – Increase financial disclosure accountability for school bodies and their relations – Prohibit educators from conducting state business or leading such companies

– Abolish corporal punishment and initiation/hazing – Allow schools to sell alcohol outside school hours According to Joubert, campaign participants who opt for home schooling indicated that the Department of Basic Education failed to adequately consult those in the sector, with little research conducted before drafting the Bill.