Department of Basic Education commits to pay outstanding stipends

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) is aware that many education and general assistants were not paid their monthly stipends in December, and has convened an urgent meeting with the nine education departments on Tuesday.

A media statement by the department stated that as part of urgent steps being taken to assist all provinces in the delays experienced in the payment process, the DBE convened an urgent meeting of chief financial officers of the nine education departments across the country on Tuesday.

Last year, the department recruited around 300 000 education assistants in 26 000 schools across the country. It was reported that they would earn a monthly stipend of R3 500 on a contract basis, from December 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021.

However, according to reports, thousands of them are still awaiting payment, which was expected to be made on December 22.

According to DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, some provincial education departments had experienced challenges in processing the December stipends, due in part, in some instances, to incomplete paperwork, which had to be returned to the affected schools to be rectified.