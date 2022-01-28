Department of Education in Gauteng places all Grade 1 and 8 learners

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has announced that as of Friday, January 28, all Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners who were applied for via the 2022 online admissions system have been successfully placed.

“We are relieved that all Grade 1 and 8 learners in Gauteng have now been placed under our online admissions system,” said Lesufi. According to reports, hundreds of parents of learners in Gauteng were struggling to find placement since the opening of schools. Early this week, the department revealed that since the opening of late registration on January 12 they had placed 22 664 learners. According to the statement, all Grade 1 learners had been placed and the department was hopeful that the remaining 202 Grade 8 learners in Johannesburg Central would be placed by the end of January.

“Our statistics indicate that we received a total of 347 216 applications under the 2022 online admissions for Grade 1 and 8. From this figure, 321 768 applicants had submitted their proof of residence and other required documentation to enable the department to facilitate their placements. As a result, a total of 129 779 Grade 1 learners and 191 989 Grade 8 learners were successfully placed.” The reports stated that since the opening of late applications, the department had placed a total of 25 448 learners. The reports furthermore explained that approximately 1 432 appeals were submitted during the initial applications period. Of these, 71 appeals were upheld on merit and the applicants were placed at the schools to which they had applied based on admissions regulations.