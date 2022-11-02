Department of Education ‘not worried’ about public sector strike

The Department of Education says it is not concerned about the public sector workers’ plan to embark on industrial action as they do not see it affecting matric learners sitting for exams. National spokesperson for the department, Elijah Mhlanga, said all five teacher’s unions in the sector had made it public they would not participate in a strike.

This, he said, was confirmed during a meeting between the unions and the Department of Education on Saturday, where they committed to not down the chalk. “We are not worried about that,” Mhlanga said when asked about the industrial action plans. Public sector workers plan to embark on industrial action on Thursday following the collapse of wage negotiations with the government.

Last week, the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) rejected the government’s offer to public servants of a 3% salary adjustment and continuation of a cash gratuity until March 31 next year. The PSA filed a notice to strike on October 24 and can legally go on strike any time from Thursday, November 3. The PSA said that plans for the strike were under way as per the outcome of the ballot and mandating processes.

“The strike will be nationwide, and all PSA members are urged to participate as the government has shown nothing but disrespect to workers,” the statement read. The country’s matrics started their final exams this week when more than 794 000 candidates sat for the English Paper 1 in 6 800 centres around the country on Monday. There are 753 964 full-time candidates and 167 915 part-time candidates registered for 2022 matric exams, with a total of 6 307 public schools doubled as exam centres.

