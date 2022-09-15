Department promises education assistants will get outstanding payments

Johannesburg - The North West Department of Education said it would ensure that all payments of outstanding stipends for general and education assistants are settled before the beginning of Phase IV. This comes after the department received queries from the youth who participated in Phase III of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative, as general and education assistants, who have not received all their stipends.

Story continues below Advertisement

Their contracts ended on August 31. The department said the reason for the delay in payments is that some schools could not capture all the appointed assistants on the Data Management System used. "At the moment, the department has embarked on a verification and mop-up process to check on all those who have been overpaid or underpaid," the department said.

However, the department assured the people who participated in the Phase III programme that all their outstanding stipends will be processed after the verification and mop-up process. In addition, the department stated it transferred money to schools for their payments this week. "The Phase IV Presidential Youth Employment Initiative is expected to resume at the beginning of 2023. The youth between the ages of 18-34 are encouraged to apply from 26 September, 2022 until 16 October, 2022," the department mentioned.