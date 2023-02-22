The deputy principal of Sandakahle Primary School in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, is being treated in hospital after she was shot during a hijacking outside the school on Wednesday morning. According to the Department of Education in the province, the deputy principal was driving behind the alleged targeted vehicle. She was shot at when she screamed in fear (after) witnessing the attempted hijacking.

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal said it was shocked and saddened by the unfortunate incident. “It is reported that the target was the bakkie of another educator in front of her, she then screamed and that was the reason she was shot at. “While as a department we are relieved that our educators’ lives were spared, we condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms,” said Education MEC Mbali Frazer.

The department further stated that schools should be safe havens for everyone and conducive centres for teaching and learning, “not battle grounds where educators and learners have to constantly look over their shoulders”. Frazer asked members of the community to help identify the culprits so that they are quickly brought to book. Teacher unions called for better security at schools after the principal of a Newcastle high school was attacked in his office last month.

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Basic Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi, at that time, said the principal of Indonsa Technical High School in Osizweni township in Newcastle was shot at three times, but survived. Thirona Moodley, of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa, said violence in schools had become rampant and it disturbed teaching and learning. National Teachers’ Union general secretary Doctor Ngema also condemned the attacks, saying it was shocking that a principal could be attacked inside a school premises.

