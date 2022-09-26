Despite load shedding and protests, matric trial exams went well in North West - MEC

Rustenburg - The Grade 12 trial examinations went well in the North West despite pockets of community protests in the province, Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said. The exams started on August 29 and finished on September 22 with the life science paper.

"Although some areas were affected by service delivery protests, learners were able to write all their papers," Matsemela said. She thanked teachers and learners for the successful exams. "On behalf of the department I wish to thank the school community, namely teachers, learners, and parents for the successful preliminary exams. We are aware that at least five areas were affected by service protests and thus caused learners to write under stressful conditions. On Thursday, a school in the Moses Kotane district was barred by the community to administer its final paper due to service delivery protests.

"The department has devised a mitigation strategy for candidates when the protests settles down wherein the department will organise a paper of the same weighting to be administered," she said. "Truly, our learners received the bad end of the stick where parents stall their academic and we earnestly plead for this habit to stop. The department registered 43 485 candidates sitting for their preparatory examinations.

Meanwhile, Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari said scholar transport would be available in Bokfontein near Brits. Learners there were unable to attend school for three weeks due to a lack of transport. "The Thari Transport services will on Monday henceforth be transporting the learners," Lehari told community members on Friday.

