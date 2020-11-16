DHET encourages students to apply for international post-grad scholarships

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) welcomes aspirant students who would like to pursue postgraduate studies to apply for DHET-facilitated international scholarship opportunities to study abroad. The Department facilitates the nomination process for several of these scholarships, while for others the department promotes and encourages South Africans to take advantage of the opportunities that are available. “We prioritise postgraduate studies, particularly for students intending to pursue a career in academia or in scarce skills areas,” says Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande. According to Nzimande, the various scholarship opportunities have different deadlines, priorities and offerings, and the department’s international scholarships website maintains an up-to-date list of open scholarships as well as information for applicants and opportunities that are made available on an annual basis. The following scholarship opportunities are available for applications:

HUNGARY

Opportunities to study in Hungary are available through the 2021 Stipendium Hungaricum. The Hungarian government is offering 100 scholarships to study at participating public universities in Hungary. The scholarship comprises Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD scholarships, and all courses are taught in English. Application deadline is January 15, 2021.

For more information or to contact current scholarship recipients or alumni, contact Wendy Adams: [email protected]

FRANCE

The Embassy of France is offering South Africans the opportunity to apply for Master’s or Doctoral scholarships at French higher education institutions for the 2021 academic year.

The application deadline is January 20, 2021. For more information, visit: www.southafrica-france-scholarships.com

SWEDEN

The Swedish Institute Scholarships for South Africa (Sissa) programme is part of the Swedish government’s international awards scheme aimed at developing global leaders, who will contribute to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The programme offers a unique opportunity for future leaders to develop professionally and academically, to experience Swedish society and culture, and build a long-lasting relationship with Sweden.

Sissa is a special initiative in connection with the Binational Commission agreement between Sweden and South Africa. The goal is to enable the students to play an active role in the positive development of the societies in which they live.

Ideal candidates are ambitious young professionals with academic qualifications, demonstrated leadership experience, ambition to make a difference by working with issues that contribute to just and sustainable development in their country in a long-term perspective, and a clear idea of how a study programme in Sweden would benefit their country.

The scholarship will open for applications in February 2021. In order to apply for the scholarship, applicants must have applied to a Swedish university by January 15, through the central application system at: www.universityadmissions.se/intl/start.

Enquiries can be sent by email: [email protected]

SWITZERLAND

Each year, the Swiss Confederation awards government excellence scholarships to promote international exchange and research co-operation between Switzerland and more than 180 other countries. The Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships are aimed at young researchers from abroad who have completed a Master’s degree or PhD. South Africans are encouraged to apply. Enquiries can be sent via email: [email protected]

SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

The German Academic Exchange Service (Daad) is offering academic funding to South African students for full-time Master’s or PhD degrees in another Sub-Saharan African country as part of its in-country/in-region scholarship programme. The programme promotes the mobility of researchers between Sub-Saharan African countries and capacity-building at Sub-Saharan African universities.

Opportunities are available in a range of fields in the following countries: Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Malawi.

For more information, visit the DAAD website.

IRELAND

The Embassy of Ireland in South Africa, in partnership with DHET and Canon Collins Trust, offers scholarships for an one-year Master’s degree study in Ireland. The programme is called the Kader Asmal Fellowship in honour of the late Professor Kader Asmal, who taught law at Trinity College in Dublin for 27 years. Applications for 2021 are closed, but will reopen next year for the 2022 academic year.

For more information or to contact current recipients or alumni, contact Ruth Roberts: [email protected]

For general information about international study opportunities or additional information about international study opportunities, visit: www.internationalscholarships.dhet.gov.za.