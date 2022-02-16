Did you know spanking could harm your child’s mental health

Not only is corporal punishment illegal but many experts also believe that spanking your children is a form of child abuse.The sting from a belt or a slap on the wrist will quickly fade, but the marks left on a child who suffers from physical reprimand can last a lifetime. While spanking is a form of corporal punishment, it’s a very mild form. The problem with spanking comes down to the disciplinarian. Many parents strike their children when they are angry, scared or stressed out. Hitting a child does not teach them anything at all. It shows them that if you don’t like the way someone is acting, you can hit them.

Here are five reasons from Power of Positivity as to why you should never use corporal punishment on your children: 1. Violence is never okay. If you use physical correction on your child, you teach them that this is an acceptable way to deal with anger and conflicts. 2.Inflicting pain on a child is damaging

3. It doesn’t work. You may stop the behaviour momentarily, but the backlash from the act of physical violence is long-lasting. 4. Children can suffer esteem problems. When you hit your child, they feel as if there is something wrong with them, they don’t question their behavior. 5. You’re putting your child in a powerless position. When you’re bending a child over a bed to hit them, you are making them feel powerless.