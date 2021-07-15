Did you know that today is World Youth Skills Day

The World Youth Skills Day is an event organised by the United Nations (UN). On this day, we celebrate the strategic importance of equipping the youth with skills for employment, entrepreneurship and work. World Youth Skills Day comes a month after South Africa marked Youth Day to commemorate the 1978 Soweto school uprising against the apartheid education system that was designed to ensure black youths received inferior schooling.

The UN General Assembly designated July 15 as World Youth Skills Day in 2014 to highlight the importance of youth skills development, one of the most difficult challenges of our time. In a statement, the UN said: “Young people are almost three times more likely to be unemployed than adults and (are) continuously exposed to lower quality of jobs, greater labour market inequalities, and longer and more insecure school-to-work transitions.” South Africa has critical skill shortages in the fields of information and technology, finances, health and engineering – providing young people with opportunities to seize the gaps.

The Global Employment Trends for Youth 2020 report indicates an increase in the number of youth not in employment, education or training (NEET). Just four years ago, there were 259 million people deemed to be NEET, and that figure jumped to 267 million in 2019. This means that the international target to reduce the NEET figure by 2021 will not be achieved. Education 2030, which is part of the Global 2030 Agenda, makes education and training central to reducing youth unemployment.