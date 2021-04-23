Did you know today is World Book Copyright Day?

World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day, or International Day of the Book, is an annual event organised by the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) to promote reading, publishing, and copyright.

This annual event promotes reading, publishing, and copyright.

The first World Book Day was celebrated on April 22, 1995, and continues to be recognised on that day.

This year’s theme is To share a story and Tbilisi (Tbilisi is the capital of the country in Georgia) has been chosen to be the World Book Capital for 2021.

As a worldwide celebration of books and reading, World Book Day is marked in more than 100 countries around the globe.

And schools have planned special events – whether it’s dressed as your favourite book character or book-themed activities in lessons.

Why is reading more important now than ever?

Last year this time, we were forced into confinement due to the coronavirus we all had to limit our time spent outside, books have proved to be powerful tools to combat isolation, reinforce ties between people, expand our horizons, while stimulating our minds and creativity.

During the month of April and all year round, it is critical to take the time to read on your own or with your children.

It is a time to celebrate the importance of reading, foster children's growth as readers and promote a lifelong love of literature and integration into the world of work.

Reading helps us find and convey information.

It’s an important skill that needs to be developed at a young age.

And as parents, caregivers, it is important to encourage good reading habits.

It is a step in the right direction for parents looking to help their children read well.

And if your child gets excited about reading, they’ll surprise you with their progress.

In the preparation for World Book and Copyright Day, Unesco encourages you to challenge yourself, to explore new topics, formats, or genres that are out of your ordinary.

Our goal is to engage people in reading, and to have fun doing so.

As a celebration for this year’s World’s Book and Copyright Day, Unesco has created #bookface challenge.

The pandemic has reminded us all of the importance of books and reading for comfort and escapism, we’ve all needed it this past year.

Fun fact: There are exactly 129 864 880 books in the world. (Google)

Source: https://en.unesco.org/commemorations/worldbookday