Digital holiday jobs on the rise due to Covid-19

The impact of the pandemic has forced students to look for safe and flexible part-time jobs with many turning to technology to help fund their summer break.

“A holiday job is a great way to make some extra cash, bulk up your CV and make professional connections. While industries that rely on face-to-face interaction may be cutting back, the number of jobs in the online space – which can be completed remotely, are multiplying,” says Tom Gibbons, director at the TEFL Academy.

One such digital holiday job, with average salaries between R190 and R560 per hour, depending on experience, is teaching English online. Since many foreign countries have different school terms, and don’t have as long a December break as South Africans do, there continues to be an abundance of work available in this sector.

“The flexibility of online teaching makes it an attractive option for students, who still want to enjoy their summer break. Students can teach from anywhere in the world, as long as they have a laptop, a webcam, internet access and a legitimate TEFL qualification – which can be completed within four to six weeks,” says Gibbons.

“TEFL” is the acronym for Teaching English as a Foreign Language. It’s also known as Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL), English Language Teaching (ELT), and teaching ESL (English as a Second Language).