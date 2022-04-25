Disciplinary hearings under way at Leondale High School after learners caught smoking dagga

Disciplinary hearings were under way on Monday after 36 Gauteng learners were suspended for allegedly smoking dagga.. At the weekend, IOL reported that videos of Leondale High School learners went viral on social media. In at least two of the clips, learners could be seen standing on school property, smoking and sharing the dagga.

Story continues below Advertisment

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the school management met the parents of the affected learners. He said an investigation would be launched into the incident and how it was “allowed” to happen. Mabona said the department was appealing to parents to help their children.

More on this 36 high school learners suspended after 'Dagga Day' videos go viral

"We need co-operation from parents. We need to discipline our children at home. When they come to our schools, they should know they are here to learn," Mabona told eNCA in an interview. He said teachers had to focus on the curriculum and not chase after children. Mabona said the school's principal has since apologised to parents.

Story continues below Advertisment

The learners have been removed from the school while the disciplinary hearing takes places. Earlier this month, several learners from Ekurhuleni's Randfontein High School were hospitalised after consuming dagga-infused muffins, or space cakes. At the time, Mabona said around 11 learners felt sick and were taken to medical facilities.

Story continues below Advertisment