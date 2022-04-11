Do not submit false documents, warns NSFAS

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has issued a warning against the submission of falsified documents.
"NSFAS has been informed of students who forge and submit false information when applying or appealing for NSFAS funding," said NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo.
He said the scheme will not allow any abuse of the law and condemned such behaviour.
"We want to maintain a zero-tolerance to fraud and corruption within the scheme, and such students who are found guilty of submitting false information will be held responsible and may be incriminated," Mamabolo added.
Students are also urged to report any suspected fraud activities such as exploitation of the NSFAS systems where students submit falsified information to qualify for funding, misuse of NSFAS walled allowances where students make unauthorised transactions, altering or forging application forms and submitting false information on family financial documents to qualify for funding. Mamabolo further warned against submitting fraudulent supporting documents to NSFAS.
Malcolm X understands thieving student’s mindset
UFS QwaQwa campus guards on high alert, academic programme moves online following arson attack
Blade Nzimande calls on institutions to finalise submissions to avoid delays on NSFAS allowances
NSFAS says it will start processing payments this week
EFF student body at CPUT demands release of unpaid aid allowances for study materials
Students can supply information to the Vuvuzela hotline via 0860 247 653 or SMS call back number to 30916. Students can also submit an email to [email protected] or visit http://thehotlineapp.co.za or http://thehotline.co.za
IOL