Do not submit false documents, warns NSFAS

"NSFAS has been informed of students who forge and submit false information when applying or appealing for NSFAS funding," said NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo.

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme has issued a warning against the submission of falsified documents.

He said the scheme will not allow any abuse of the law and condemned such behaviour.

"We want to maintain a zero-tolerance to fraud and corruption within the scheme, and such students who are found guilty of submitting false information will be held responsible and may be incriminated," Mamabolo added.

Students are also urged to report any suspected fraud activities such as exploitation of the NSFAS systems where students submit falsified information to qualify for funding, misuse of NSFAS walled allowances where students make unauthorised transactions, altering or forging application forms and submitting false information on family financial documents to qualify for funding. Mamabolo further warned against submitting fraudulent supporting documents to NSFAS.