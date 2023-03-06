Do you need a permit to work while studying abroad?

More than 11 000 South African students study abroad (according to Unesco), with the top 10 destinations including the US, the UK, Cuba, Germany, Russia, Thailand, Turkey, Canada, New Zealand, and Italy.
Are these students allowed to work while studying in these countries? And, if so, do they need a work permit? Erudera.com has recently conducted a study and provided answers to these questions.
US
- Yes, up to 20 hours a week during each semester.
- You need to be enrolled full-time and have valid F-1 status.
UK
- Yes, up to 20 hours a week during each semester.
- Yes, you need to obtain a work permit and hold a Tier 4 student visa to work 20 hours a week.
Cuba
- Yes, up to 20 hours a week during the academic year, and up to 40 hours during scheduled breaks.
- Yes, you need a work permit from the Cuban Ministry of Labour and Social Security.
Germany
- Yes, you may have a full-time job for 120 days or a part-time one for 240 half-days.
- You can work without a work permit.
Russia
- Yes, up to 20 hours a week.
- You need a work permit if the job is outside the university.
Thailand
- Yes, 20 hours a week.
- You need a work permit.
Turkey
- Yes, 30 to 35 hours a week.
- You need a work permit.
Canada
- Yes, international students can work for unlimited hours.
- You don’t need a work permit.
New Zealand
- Yes, up to 20 hours a week during studies, and full time during holidays.
- You need an IRD number from Inland Revenue.
Italy
- Yes, 20 hours a week.
- Yes, you need a work permit.
Find the complete list of countries here: https://erudera.com/resources/best-countries-to-work-and-study-for-international-students/