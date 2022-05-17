Do you want to start your career as a gaming streamer, here’s how?

The gaming industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry that has tremendous growth opportunities and potentially rewarding career options. One such unique career option that does not require you to have a Master’s or even a high school certificate but surely demands you to be in love with games is Live streaming.

For those who are adept at content creation and are confident enough to broadcast their gaming skills for the world to tune in, a video game streamer is the best career option. A career as a streamer can be challenging for aspirants. To make it big in the streaming industry, the first few months or, in some cases, years require being patient and focused. One can even capitalise on this streaming career and make good money. Abhinav Gupta, from Innovana Thinklabs Limited suggests taking the following steps:

1. Find your genre. Hopping around to different styles of playing and different genres of games at the beginning of your career might not be a great idea. The audience expects some kind of familiarity. 2. Finding that wow factor. For someone to be successful, they don’t necessarily need to be a pro at gaming. They just have to find a way to make their channel stick out among the rest. 3. The next thing you need is confidence. It’s imperative to be confident about your skills and focus on building your own name in order to succeed.

4. The last step would be considering streaming as a career and not a hobby. The flourishing of this career will demand time, investment, and sacrifice. One has to adapt to new things and be persistent enough to keep going even when your game plan is not working out. A career as a streamer can be rewarding as well as fun if pursued dedicatedly. For one to succeed, one has to be prepared for the long road ahead and should be committed to making it happen, even if that includes adapting to new things. If one has that X factor that can separate them from other streamers and keep their audience engaged, then they can surely make it big.