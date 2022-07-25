Don’t overlook township schools when enrolling pupils - Limpopo Education MEC

Limpopo - The closing date for the 2023 academic applications for admission for grades R to 11 is nearby. The applications commenced on May 24 and will close on July 29. The Limpopo Department of Education, MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya urged and pleaded with parents and guardians to carefully use the remaining days and time to register their children for admission in public schools for the year 2023.

Lerule-Ramakhanya further advised parents and guardians, especially those who reside in townships and villages, not to overlook schools nearer to their places of residence in favour of urban schools as they have a common curriculum. According to the MEC, the migration of learners from village and township schools to urban schools has significantly reduced learner enrolment in most rural schools, which has led to schools merging or closing since they no longer meet the required threshold. The department said that its main focus was on the lower grades (grade R and grade 1) and learners who are either switching schools or progressing to senior schools.

The department highlighted on their advisory that the MEC had put measures on a proactive approach as it will ease the annual registration challenges faced by schools and circuits at the beginning of the year, and the department will only process walk-in applications for the year 2023 learners’ admission in public schools. Meanwhile, the education department indicated that the applicants would receive feedback in or before the end of August 2022. Returning learners will be issued confirmation forms in September 2022. "The number of all applications received and processed will be communicated when the registration process is finalised," the department stated.