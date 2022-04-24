Dress for success: tips on what to wear for your interview

You found the perfect job and you’ve landed the interview. But how do you dress for the interview? You can’t dress too formal because the job sees you sitting on the floor for hours with little kids or perhaps jeans and sneakers may too a little too casual for an office job. We chatted to recruitment specialist, Linda Herbst, for tips on what should be and could be ideal outfit choices when you’re off to the interview. “Your appearance tells the employer how you see yourself - your clothes, hairstyle, choice of accessories, and makeup will either reinforce or damage your professional image,” advised Herbst.

She said the best colours for men's suits are dark gray, navy blue, and black. “Don't wear a three-piece suit to an interview - it's too much. Shoes are extremely important - make sure they are polished and appropriate. Select a simple tie - you don't want the interviewer's attention to be on your funny-looking tie - you know what we mean,” she added. What to wear?

• If the place of business is "casual" or "semi-casual," don't wear jeans, even if the staff does, and even if it is casual Friday. • Strive to dress professionally without over-dressing. A pair of dark, casual pants and a sports shirt will make a nice presentation. Although it is important not to over-dress, it is equally important not to be under-dressed for an interview. If unsure, you can always settle for something in between. If you believe you are over- dressed, you can always remove your jacket. • For women, a tailored classic suit is always appropriate for an interview. An investment in a good "interview suit" is an investment in yourself and your future career. It will be part of your wardrobe for years to come.

• Choose a conservative colour - you won't go wrong if you choose a solid, basic colour such as tan, brown, or grey. The blouse or sweater you select to accompany your suit should be white, off-white, beige, or a colour which complements your suit. For example, a burgundy or red blouse can spice up a grey suit - especially if those are your colours. • A tailored, solid-coloured dress is acceptable is acceptable for interviewing. Make sure you choose fabrics that are suited to the season. • Smell fresh, clean hair and well-manicured hands is important. Ensure nails are not too long or painted in loud colours, preferably a clear or pail varnish.

• Jewellery should be tastefully chosen, one ring, one pair of conservative earrings. • Shine your shoes, as many candidates forget to do so IOL