Drommedaris Primary School to bring in mobile classes after devastating fire

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said the fire occurred on June 5 and eight classrooms were damaged.

"As soon as the police give us the latest developments in their investigation then that is where we will inform everyone, but for now the matter is in their hands," he said.

Mabona said the department does not know the cause of the fire and police were investigating the circumstances.

He said there will be a rotation of grade R to Grade 3 learners and they will try to bring in mobile classes for the learners while finalising the process of repairing the classrooms that caught fire.

The GDE said the School Governing Body (SGB) was alerted about the fire at 1pm, and one of the school’s general assistants reported the incident to the local fire brigade and managed to douse the fire.

"Unfortunately, eight Foundation Phase (Grade R to 3) classrooms and the school’s storeroom were damaged as a result of the fire. Police are currently investigating the circumstances that caused the fire. The GDE is working tirelessly to ensure that learning at the school, as well as the health and safety of learners, is not compromised due to this incident," the statement read.