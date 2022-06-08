Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Drommedaris Primary School to bring in mobile classes after devastating fire

Eight classrooms at the Drommedaris Primary School in Reiger Park were damaged when a fire broke out. Picture: Ronald Plett/Pixabay

Eight classrooms at the Drommedaris Primary School in Reiger Park were damaged when a fire broke out. Picture: Ronald Plett/Pixabay

Published 4h ago

Share

Johannesburg - A fire broke out at Drommedaris Primary School in Reiger Park, Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Sunday.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) said the fire occurred on June 5 and eight classrooms were damaged.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gauteng Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona added no one sustained injuries.

Picture: Drommedaris Primary School/Facebook

Mabona said the department does not know the cause of the fire and police were investigating the circumstances.

"As soon as the police give us the latest developments in their investigation then that is where we will inform everyone, but for now the matter is in their hands," he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said there will be a rotation of grade R to Grade 3 learners and they will try to bring in mobile classes for the learners while finalising the process of repairing the classrooms that caught fire.

The GDE said the School Governing Body (SGB) was alerted about the fire at 1pm, and one of the school’s general assistants reported the incident to the local fire brigade and managed to douse the fire.

"Unfortunately, eight Foundation Phase (Grade R to 3) classrooms and the school’s storeroom were damaged as a result of the fire. Police are currently investigating the circumstances that caused the fire. The GDE is working tirelessly to ensure that learning at the school, as well as the health and safety of learners, is not compromised due to this incident," the statement read.

Story continues below Advertisement

[email protected]

Current Affairs

Related Topics:

educationDepartment of Basic EducationSAPSschoolsBasic Education

Share

Recent stories by:

Kamogelo Moichela